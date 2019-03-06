|
CANDIA - Rosemary Veronica, age 72, of Oakdale, NY on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Lisa (Richard) Buck, John (Roseanna) Candia and Kristen (Michael) Lorento. Adored grandmother of Kylie, Lainee, Johnny, Nina, Skylar and Cameryn. Fond sister of Helen. Also survived by her loyal dog Roxy. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Chapel service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019