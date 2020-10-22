1/1
Rosina Parisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARISI - Rosina of East Meadow, NY passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife to the late Louis Parisi. She is survived by her daughter Marquerite, an academic physician specializing in pediatric radiology and nuclear medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital, her son John, a recently retired, valued employee of 35 years at Nassau University Medical Center, and her son-in-law, Thomas Armitage, a retired attorney. Rosina worked until age 75 as a highly successful classified advertising agent for several New York newspapers. Her infectious personality, her passion, her colorful stories and commentaries were legendary. She was "a force of nature" whose passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. While she will be deeply missed, this loving friend and mother will live on in the memories of all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Wednesday and Thursday, October 21 and 22, from 3 to 5 pm and from 7 to 9 pm at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore, NY. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:45 am on Friday, October 23 at St. Raphael Parish, 600 Newbridge Road, East Meadow, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Raphael Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 781-2022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved