Rosina Parisi

PARISI - Rosina of East Meadow, NY passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife to the late Louis Parisi. She is survived by her daughter Marquerite, an academic physician specializing in pediatric radiology and nuclear medicine at Seattle Children's Hospital, her son John, a recently retired, valued employee of 35 years at Nassau University Medical Center, and her son-in-law, Thomas Armitage, a retired attorney. Rosina worked until age 75 as a highly successful classified advertising agent for several New York newspapers. Her infectious personality, her passion, her colorful stories and commentaries were legendary. She was "a force of nature" whose passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. While she will be deeply missed, this loving friend and mother will live on in the memories of all who knew her. The family will receive friends on Wednesday and Thursday, October 21 and 22, from 3 to 5 pm and from 7 to 9 pm at the Bellmore Funeral Home, 2340 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore, NY. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:45 am on Friday, October 23 at St. Raphael Parish, 600 Newbridge Road, East Meadow, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store