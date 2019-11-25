Home

Roxane Goldstein Notice
GOLDSTEIN - Roxane, 94, formerly of Merrick, died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on November 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. George Goldstein in 1975. She is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Carmen) Goldstein of Syosset, NY, Marcia Goldstein (Fred Levick), of Atlanta, GA, and Bruce Goldstein, of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Mrs. Abelle Mason; grandchildren, Lauren Goldstein, Joanna Levick, Michael Goldstein, and Karen Goldstein; and great-grandson, Chandler Parrish. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00 am at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Route 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA. Sign online guestbook dresslerjewishfunerals.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 25, 2019
