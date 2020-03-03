|
CUNEO - Roy Carl (with a "C"), age 96, died peacefully in his home on February 29, 2020. In the spirit of a true New Yorker Roy lived his life "My Way". He was born to Betty and Frank Cuneo on June 14, 1923 (Flag Day as he proudly proclaimed). He and his older brother, Frank, grew up in New York City on Park Avenue and attended Stuyvesant High School. He loved to share his childhood memories with family and friends as he considered himself a "renaissance man". Roy's brother Frank was instrumental in his decision to attend Guilford College in Greensboro, NC where he met the love of his life, Clara Geraldine (Gerry) Garris. They married on August, 21, 1948 in Goldsboro, NC. Their only child, Christina (Chris), was born on August 6, 1949. Roy was a proud Navy man and in 1951 sailed the Mediterranean on the USS Midway serving as a navigator and Morse code operator. Shortly thereafter he served in the Korean War while stationed in Guam. Upon returning, he earned a Bachelor of Economics and Government from Guilford and completed his Masters' Degree in Economics at Stoney Brook University. Roy's first job was working as an insurance adjustor with Traveler's Insurance in New York City. Gerry and Roy left the hustle and bustle of the City and in 1956 when they relocated to Lindenhurst and remained for 64 years. Gerry convinced Roy to follow in her love of teaching. With his college education, and service to his country, Roy shared his experiences teaching History and Political Science at Lindenhurst High School. He became involved with the Teachers Association as a union activist and volunteered through his retirement and served as the President of the Retired Teachers Association. He was honored for a lifetime of service by the Retired Teacher's Association in 2019. His wife, Gerry died from cancer in 1992 and sadly, Chris, died from the same disease in 2013. He is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a niece and three nephews. Those who were touched by Roy are invited to remember his life at Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home, 305 N. Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, from 4-7 p.m. on March 4, 2020. Roy will be laid to rest alongside Gerry at Kensico Cemetery, in Valhalla, NY. Roy's family cannot adequately express their thanks to his circle of friends and caregivers that for the compassion and care he received in the final weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, New York, 11767.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020