CHRISTEN - Roy Alfred, 98, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. A retired teacher and devoted father, he spent most of his adult life in Northport, NY, before moving to Punta Gorda in 1991 and then Jacksonville in 2003. He was born in 1920 in the Bronx, NY, to Dorothy Arnolde Camilla Hansen and Alfred Julius Christen. In his youth, he worked at Wheeler Shipyard, Brooklyn. He served as a pilot and first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII. He graduated cum laude from Oswego State College with a B.Sc. in education (industrial arts). At Penn State, he earned a M.Ed. and was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau fraternity. He taught industrial arts in the upstate New York towns of Lyon Mountain and Addison before moving to Northport, and teaching for 38 years at Robert K. Toaz Jr. High School, Huntington. On Long Island, he developed a love of sailing, gardening, and travel, and became a valued member of his community. Volunteering time and energy throughout his life to the Boy Scouts of America, Hunter Safety courses, U.S. Power Squadron, B.P.O.E., and Volunteer Services of the Mayo Clinic, he led by example. He was also a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons (Alcyone Lodge). He enjoyed classical music, sang in his churchs choir, and became known for hand-printed annual holiday cards, wood carvings, and his ability to make and fix all sorts of things. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 67 years, Joan P. Christen. Surviving him are daughters: Ellen Walsh (Frederik) of Fayetteville, NC; Margaret Scholberg (David) of Ortonville, MN; and Barbara Christen (David Luljak) of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 12:00 p.m. at Cypress Village, Jacksonville. Contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic (Volunteer Ser-vices), 4500 San Pablo Rd. South, Jacksonville, FL 32224; First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768; or CVCW Legacy Fund, 4600 Middleton Park Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019