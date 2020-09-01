GIER- Roy E. on August 30, 2020. At the age 55. Beloved husband of Janice Menke-Gier. Devoted father of Claire. Loving son of Linda Seaman Gier, and the late Roy D. Dear brother of Jeffrey, Jackie Brode, and Linda B. Gier. He was a cherished brother in-law, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ex-Chief and life member of the Oyster Bay Fire Department, Member of the Oyster Bay Volunteer and Exempts Firemans Benevolent Assoc. Retired Cpl., Nassau County Sheriff's Department. Family will receive friends at the Oyster Bay Fire Dept 188 South Street Oyster Bay Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. (Masks are required to enter the Fire House) Firematic Services 8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the Oyster Bay Fire Dept. Interment to follow Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
