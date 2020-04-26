|
VELASCO - Ruben S. of Roslyn Heights, NY was born in The Philippines in 1949 and moved to New York in 1971 after marrying his wife, Marciana, a Registered Nurse. He worked as an accountant at El Al Airlines in Manhattan until 2001 and as a Real Estate and Mortgage Broker since 1985, opening his own company, R.S.V. Properties, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Marciana, his son Jason, daughter-in-law Florence, and grandson Joseph of Ridgefield, CT, his son Neil, and daughter-in-law Jill of Mineola, NY. Ruben was President of God the Father Prayer Group at St. Hedwig's Church in Floral Park, and a proud member of the Knights of Rizal of Long Island. Ruben will be remembered by his family and friends for his quick wit, graceful dance moves, his love of food and life and especially for his smile. He was always first to greet you with a warm smile and a gentle hello. He had a way of making you feel like family whether you knew him forever or for just a few minutes. His love for his wife and family was his greatest gift to them. They are all heartbroken to have lost him so soon. Always ready to help out whenever he is needed, Ruben was called back home for a greater purpose. He will be missed but is fulfilling an even greater mission and no doubt will be watching over us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COVID-19 Solidary Response Fund at covid19responsefund.org. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020