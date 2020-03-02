Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home
1225 Montauk Hwy.
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home
1225 Montauk Hwy.
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, LI, NY
Rudolf Tanawots Notice
Tanawots- Rudolf , "Rudy", of Deer Park, LI, on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" Tanawots. Devoted father of Kristen Tanawots. Dear brother of Karin Engelhardt and the late Amelia "Nunny"Lopez. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Vis-iting Wednesday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PMwww.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2020
