BAYER - Rudolph C., of West Islip, LI, on October 3, 2020. Proud Veteran of the United States Army. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Bayer. Devoted father of Jeanne, Thomas, Christopher (Katherine), Robert (Susan) and James. Cherished grand-father of Amanda, Jackson, Sarah, Grace, Ryan, Colin and Devon Loving brother of Ernest Bayer. Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to be held privately. www.chapeyfamily.com