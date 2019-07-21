|
BALL - Russell G., 76, of Roosevelt, NY, born on July 8, 1943 passed away on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. Proud Army Veteran and longtime member of the Roosevelt Fire Dept. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service on Thursday 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Baldwin, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019