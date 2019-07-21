Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Ball Notice
BALL - Russell G., 76, of Roosevelt, NY, born on July 8, 1943 passed away on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. Proud Army Veteran and longtime member of the Roosevelt Fire Dept. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service on Thursday 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Baldwin, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now