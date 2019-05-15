Home

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:15 AM
St. James RC Church
GULOTTA - Russell C., 53, of Levittown, formerly of Farmin-gingdale & North Massapequa on May 13, 2019. Proud longtime employee of Levittown Public School District. Devoted member of the HEC group. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving brother of Joseph (Deysi). Cherished uncle of Adriana and Evan. Adored friend to all who knew him. The family will receive visitors Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15 am at St. James RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Russell's memory to Handicapped Encounter Christ; http://www.hec-nc.org.
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
