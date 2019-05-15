|
|
GULOTTA - Russell C., 53, of Levittown, formerly of Farmin-gingdale & North Massapequa on May 13, 2019. Proud longtime employee of Levittown Public School District. Devoted member of the HEC group. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving brother of Joseph (Deysi). Cherished uncle of Adriana and Evan. Adored friend to all who knew him. The family will receive visitors Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15 am at St. James RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Russell's memory to Handicapped Encounter Christ; http://www.hec-nc.org.
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019