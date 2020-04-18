|
ROESE - Russell Edward, 73, of Round Rock, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on April 10th, 2020. Russell will be buried at the Greenfield Cemetery Town of Hempstead, in Uniondale, New York at a later date, with immediate family only. There will be no funeral services held. Russell was the son of Richard Lewis and Muriel (Abasolo) Roese, born on February 3, 1947 in Queens, New York. He graduated from Carle Place High School, class of 1966 and was also a graduate of Alfred State College in Alfred, New York. He was Industrial Engineering Manager for the JC Penney Company, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering. He was a very proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. Russ was a steadfast and true brother, husband and friend. He and Lee loved travel and good wine. All his nieces and nephews loved Russ's game of Wiggly Finger with them. Preceding Russ in death were his half-sister, Corene Wagner. Survivors include, significant other, Lauralee (Lee) Cromarty; sister, Susan Stewart; brother, Richard (Madelyn) Roese; niece, Melissa (Brian) Delaney and their children: Alexis, Dylan and Tyler; nephews: Robert Stewart, Richard Roese, James (Sherry) Roese and their children Morgan (Michael) Silivant, Austin Roese; nephew Stephen (Jacquelin) Roese and their children Hunter, Hampton and Morgan Roese; cousin, Edward Abasolo; sister-in-law, Carrie Brodzinski and her children Emily Brodzinski and Michael Brodzinski; brother-in-law, Timothy (Laurie) Cromarty and their children Jessica (Steven) Rand and their son Thomas Rand, and James (Sherri) Cromarty. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Russell's name to the . You may share a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020