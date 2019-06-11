|
ADAMO - Ruth S. of Glen Head, NY. on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Robert Adamo (Barbara) and Deborah Koehler. Cherished grandmother of Daniel & Edward Adamo and great grandmother of Sofia Adamo. Visiting Wed. 7-9 p.m. at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service 10 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 16 Glenwood Rd., Glen Head, NY. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care Network. hospicecarenetwork.org/
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019