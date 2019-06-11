Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Adamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Adamo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ruth Adamo Notice
ADAMO - Ruth S. of Glen Head, NY. on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Robert Adamo (Barbara) and Deborah Koehler. Cherished grandmother of Daniel & Edward Adamo and great grandmother of Sofia Adamo. Visiting Wed. 7-9 p.m. at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Service 10 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 16 Glenwood Rd., Glen Head, NY. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Contributions may be made to Hospice Care Network. hospicecarenetwork.org/
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now