Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Reposing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Maria Regina Residence Building #1
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Ruth Ann Cunningham CSJ

Ruth Ann Cunningham CSJ
CUNNINGHAM - Ruth Ann C.S.J., formerly known as Sister St. Ruth, of Maria Regina Residence on Monday, March 9, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 2pm-4:30pm. Wake service at 3:00pm. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00am. Sister Ruth is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc. Brentwood NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
