1/1
Ruth Ann (Schmidt) Luckner
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCKNER - Ruth Anne (Schmidt), 89, passed peacefully on May 7th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, at her residence-Maria Regina Residence in Brentwood, NY. Born in Richmond Hill, NY August 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Anna Schmidt; sister of the late John Schmidt (Betty). Beloved mother to the late Kathleen (John) Di Cicco, Tom (Jeanne) Luckner, Jim (Cindy) Luckner. Loving grandmother to Matthew, Cyndy, Amanda and Lee and aunt to 10 nieces and nephews. Ruth leaves behind a legacy of Faith, Music, and Love for her family. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of The Snows Church Choir, in Floral Park, NY for over 50 years before retiring and relocating to Suffolk County. Ruth will be dearly missed and was a blessing to all who knew her. Memorial Visitation Sunday 4PM 8PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 AM at Our Lady of the Snows RC Church. Inurnment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snows RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved