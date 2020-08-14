LUCKNER - Ruth Anne (Schmidt), 89, passed peacefully on May 7th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, at her residence-Maria Regina Residence in Brentwood, NY. Born in Richmond Hill, NY August 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Anna Schmidt; sister of the late John Schmidt (Betty). Beloved mother to the late Kathleen (John) Di Cicco, Tom (Jeanne) Luckner, Jim (Cindy) Luckner. Loving grandmother to Matthew, Cyndy, Amanda and Lee and aunt to 10 nieces and nephews. Ruth leaves behind a legacy of Faith, Music, and Love for her family. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of The Snows Church Choir, in Floral Park, NY for over 50 years before retiring and relocating to Suffolk County. Ruth will be dearly missed and was a blessing to all who knew her. Memorial Visitation Sunday 4PM 8PM at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 AM at Our Lady of the Snows RC Church. Inurnment at St. Charles Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
.