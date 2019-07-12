SUMP - Ruth Ann passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on November 10, 1933 to Edward and Margret Henning in New York City. Ruth attended Lassalle College in Boston where she earned an Associate's Degree. In 1955 Ruth married Conrad R. Sump. In 1967 they moved to Dix Hills, New York where they resided for 50 years. They adopted two children; Conrad and Linda, and passed through life in work and community service. Ruth and Connie celebrated 62 years of marriage, prior to Connie's passing in April, 2017. Ruth's faith was important to her. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church since 1968, where she sang in the choir, participated in Women's Circle and bible study. Ruth also taught Sunday school for many years and took pride in running the very best funnel cake stand at the annual church fair. Ruth loved to spend time playing with her grandchildren. There were many summer days spent at the beach with Grandma Ruth and other days spent in the kitchen baking, cooking or making her famous omelets and cucumber salad. Her many visits brought special treats and traditions. Ruth spent 40 years of her life in service to families of alcoholics and alcoholics themselves. Through this service she gained many life-long friends. Two years ago, Ruth moved to Billings, Montana to be closer to her daughter and lived at Sweetwater Retirement Home. She touched many lives in her short time there. Some of her favorite activities included: going out to lunch, attending church, ice cream dates and frequenting local theaters. She also enjoyed visiting the gardens in Billings, the zoo and taking her daily walks. Ruth loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ruth participated in many activities at her new home and enjoyed the company of new friends. She was truly loved by both the staff and residents of Sweetwater. Ruth was truly one of the classiest, kindest, most giving woman and it was an honor to know her and love her. Her children and grandchildren were blessed to have her and will strive to live by her example. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Conrad Sump, her brother Edward and her parents. She is survived by her children, Conrad E. Sump of Maryland and Linda (Bruce) Spang of Montana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christian, Kimberly, Jessica and Bruce. A wake will be held at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home in Huntington Station, New York, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9pm. The funeral will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00am. Following the service, a burial will take place at the Melville Cemetery. We then invite everyone to join us for lunch and a Celebration of Life at King of Kings. Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019