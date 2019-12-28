|
ASSANDE - Ruth F. (nee Koehler) of Massapequa Park, NY on December 23rd in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Cherished mother of Joann (Richard) Graziano, Anthony (Linda) Assande and the late Michael (survived by Betsy) Assande. Adored grandmother of William (Meredith) Assande, Victoria Assande, Daniel Graziano, Anthony and Patrick Assande. Great-grandmother of Kate Rowan Assande. Beloved sister of the late Jean Lockwood Caton, the late Roberta Rogers, the late Charles (survived by Nancy) Koehler and Joseph (Bonnie) Koehler. Dear Aunt. She was blessed in life with her companion and travel mate Ancker Larsen with whom she shared children Mary Bevers, Linda (John) Mileski and Diane (Al) Gough. Grandmother to Johnny (Cathy) Mileski, Michael (Lisa) Bevers, Cathy (Tom) Ferrera, Sal (Melissa) Gough, the late Chrissy Bevers, Brian (Karen) Mileski, Debbie (Lenny) Minervini and Keri (Patrick) Davis; and 19 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved friend of Cathy Reilly, Ann Rohrs and so many others. Possessing a great work ethic, she spent 20 years as a school cook for District 23, worked several years for McDonald's, and many years with Skalberg Caterers and Little Treasures. She was a past-president of the Brady Park Seniors and active with We Care Blankets. An avid player of Scrabble, cards and Mah Jong. Our lives have been diminished by her passing. Visiting at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY on Sunday, December 29th from 2PM through 9PM. A Mass of Chrisitian Burial Monday 12PM at St. Rose of Lima RC Church followed by interment at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In addition to floral tributes, contributions in her memory may be directed to or The Opening Word, 1434 Straight Path, Wyandanch, NY. Ruth will be forever loved and always remembered.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019