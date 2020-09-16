GIBSON - Ruth Avery, age 93, died on Thursday August 20, 2020 at her home on Long Island, New York. She was born in Washington D.C. to Ruth Avery Baker and Percival DeWitt Gibson and was the eldest of their two daughters. Avery and her sister Olive both loved the tidewater Chesapeake area where they were raised and the love of the shore stayed with Avery all her life. After her studies at the University of North Carolina Avery forged a professional career in radio and TV computer market analysis. She became an executive at H-R Television and later Arbitron, chairing the TVB Research Advisory Council, and more, blazing a path for women in professional positions in that field. An opera buff, she loved New York City, where she worked and where she returned after the premature death of her husband, Murray Davis. She also loved Long Island and eventually settled in the community of Oak Hills in Calverton. She was a generous and helpful mentor to young people, allowing them to see that they had within them more strength and ability than they had imagined. She will be deeply missed by friends and family. She is predeceased by her sister Olive, and survived by her cousins Art Baker and Nancy Heers, niece Christine Real de Azua, and nephews Marc and Daniel Lorsignol.







