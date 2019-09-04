Home

Marinello Funeral Home Inc
493 Middle Country Rd
Coram, NY 11727
(631) 732-6969
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Ruth B. Buda


1924 - 2019
Ruth B. Buda Notice
BUDA - Ruth B., 95 on August 31, 2019 of Ridge, formerly of Coram and Wantagh. Loving wife of the late Louis G. Buda. Cherished mother of Katy (Joe), Lou (Marion) and Scott (Sharon). Proud grandma of Kristina, Gregory, Stefanie, Alyssa and Stacey. Proud great grandmother of Avery. Visitation will be held at Marinello Funeral Home, Inc., 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram on Wed-nesday September 4th from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday September 5th at 10:30 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Marinellofh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
