Ruth Barbella

BARBELLA - Ruth of Lynbrook on September 25, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Eileen), Michael (Barbara), Barbara Sullivan (John), Ruth A., Louis (Claudina), Thomas (Christine) and the late James W. Fond mother-in-law of Monica. Dear sister of the late Helen Rase, Mabel McClure, and William Caudill. A devoted grandmother of 17 and cherished greatgrandmother of 21. Visitation Tuesday 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:45 am at St. Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.