|
|
MAXFIELD - Ruth Blank, born in Richmond Hill 103 years ago, lived in East Williston, Old Westbury, Houston, Charlottesville, Austin and finally Baldwin where she lived until her death. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edwin David. Devoted mother of Donna Chimera, James Maxfield (Greta) and the late Richard. Dear mother in law of Susan. Proud grandmother of Peter (Carolyn), Gillian Stass (George), Christopher (Mary), Jacob and Amelia Maxfield, Sulekha Moler (Christopher) and James Maxfield. Cherished great grandma/ Gigi of Peter, Emma, Lauryn, Hayden, Amanda, and Julia Turner, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew, Kai, Ian, Lukas and Olivia. Treasured by all! She was loving, giving, an entertainer par excellance and a wonderful cook and decorator. Oh, how she will be missed! Visitation Sunday September 29, 2019 from 12-2pm at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave. Baldwin, NY 11510. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Ruth's memory would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www. CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019