Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cecere Family Funeral Home
2283 Grand Ave.
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Maxfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Blank Maxfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Blank Maxfield Notice
MAXFIELD - Ruth Blank, born in Richmond Hill 103 years ago, lived in East Williston, Old Westbury, Houston, Charlottesville, Austin and finally Baldwin where she lived until her death. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edwin David. Devoted mother of Donna Chimera, James Maxfield (Greta) and the late Richard. Dear mother in law of Susan. Proud grandmother of Peter (Carolyn), Gillian Stass (George), Christopher (Mary), Jacob and Amelia Maxfield, Sulekha Moler (Christopher) and James Maxfield. Cherished great grandma/ Gigi of Peter, Emma, Lauryn, Hayden, Amanda, and Julia Turner, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew, Kai, Ian, Lukas and Olivia. Treasured by all! She was loving, giving, an entertainer par excellance and a wonderful cook and decorator. Oh, how she will be missed! Visitation Sunday September 29, 2019 from 12-2pm at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Ave. Baldwin, NY 11510. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Ruth's memory would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www. CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
Download Now