BOSCH - Ruth F., of Commack, NY died on April 25, 2020 of natural causes unrelated to COVID-19. She was born in Red Hill, PA and graduated from East Greenville High School. Ruth attended Susquehanna University and earned a bachelor's degree in music before moving to Commack in 1957. During the 1970's she was a private piano instructor as well as organist and choir director at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Commack. Later she was employed as Stated Clerk of the Presbytery of Long Island for more than 15 years until her retirement in 1996. Ruth was predeceased by her parents Claude L. and Winifred K. Freed, and her sister Marilyn L. Swenk. She is survived by her daughter Susan B. Miller of Palo Alto, CA, her son and daughter in law H. William Bosch and Colby Madden Bosch of Bryn Mawr, PA, her grandsons Garrett K. Miller and Bryce C. Miller, her brother C. Alan Freed, and seven nieces. Ruth was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Smithtown. A memorial service will be held later in the year on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Smithtown, 175 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020