Burwick - Ruth M., (nee Notter), formerly of Lee Hall, VA, on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert James Burwick. Dear sister of David Randal Notter (the late Joyce), Jeanne Notter Casimano (the late Sam), Frederick W. Notter (Fran) and the late Lucy Notter Morton (the late Robert), the late Irene Notter Caravetto (the late Sam) and the late Doris Notter Anderson (Don). Beloved aunt of nineteen and great aunt of thirty-one. Ruth was a longtime employee with the Department of Defense in Washington, DC and Lee Hall, VA. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Funeral Service at the Funeral Home. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Interment to follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to Good Samaritan Nursing Home, 101 Elm St., Sayville, NY 11782. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from May 7 to May 8, 2019