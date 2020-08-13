1/1
Ruth Cameron
CAMERON - Ruth, (nee Mahnken) passed away on August 7, 2020. She was 82 years old and survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William Cameron, her children Billy, Nan, and Janie and her seven grandchildren and great grandson. Ruth worked hard throughout her life as a bookkeeper and spent 15 years with the LIRR, retiring in June 2000. She was a great lover of music, especially Classical and Opera, but she also loved Broadway tunes and the Beatles alike. She was an avid traveler, eager to explore the US, Canada and Europe, but her favorite place was England. The funeral will be private, held at Long Island National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2020.
