Ruth Edith Varsha
VARSHA - Ruth Edith of East Northport, NY on September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Martha (Tim) Kelly, Bob (Karen) Varsha and Barbara (Wayne) Brush. Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Peter, Steven, Leslie, Matthew, Chase, Jesse and Jared and great-grandmother of twelve. Visitation today, Saturday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road , East Northport. Funeral Monday 10:30 am at Trinity Episcopal Church Northport. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Episcopal Church 130 Main St., Northport NY, 11768 would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
