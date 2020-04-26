Home

POWERED BY

Services
Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Goepfert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Goepfert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Goepfert Notice
GOEPFERT - Ruth, of Levittown, NY, passed away on April 22, 2020 in West Chester, PA. She was a long time employee of Doubleday Publishing Company in Garden City and proud member of the Levittown Senior Center. She was the devoted daughter of the late Victor H. Sr. & Josephine Goepfert. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Goepfert, Victor H. Goepfert Jr., William Goepfert, Florence Lipiac, Marion Kroslowitz, Walter Goepfert and Richard Goepfert.She is survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.Services will be private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -