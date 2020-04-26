|
GOEPFERT - Ruth, of Levittown, NY, passed away on April 22, 2020 in West Chester, PA. She was a long time employee of Doubleday Publishing Company in Garden City and proud member of the Levittown Senior Center. She was the devoted daughter of the late Victor H. Sr. & Josephine Goepfert. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy Goepfert, Victor H. Goepfert Jr., William Goepfert, Florence Lipiac, Marion Kroslowitz, Walter Goepfert and Richard Goepfert.She is survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.Services will be private.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020