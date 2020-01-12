|
|
HARRIS - Ruth, 99, of Huntington, peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rufus. Loving mother of the late James (the late June), the late John (the late Hattie), Tommie (Carman), Bobby (the late Patricia), Azalee, Jimmie (Renee), Betty Bergh (Russell), Martha Ruth and Ricky (Curlean). Cherished grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 3. She is loved and will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation at M.A Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Service will be held at the Farmingdale First Baptist Church in Amityville on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020