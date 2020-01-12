Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Farmingdale First Baptist Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Ruth Harris Notice
HARRIS - Ruth, 99, of Huntington, peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rufus. Loving mother of the late James (the late June), the late John (the late Hattie), Tommie (Carman), Bobby (the late Patricia), Azalee, Jimmie (Renee), Betty Bergh (Russell), Martha Ruth and Ricky (Curlean). Cherished grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great-grandmother of 3. She is loved and will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation at M.A Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Service will be held at the Farmingdale First Baptist Church in Amityville on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020
