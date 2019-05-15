Home

Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
North Country Reform Temple
86 Crescent Beach Road
Glen Cove, NY
HIRSCHBERG - Ruth Elkins of Glen Cove, NY on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dimitri. Loving mother of Eric Snyder, David Snyder, Scott Snyder (Peggy), Robert Snyder (Rob Pritchard) & Gary Snyder (Rob Loeper). Grandmother of 3. Great-grandmother of 1. Also survived by her stepsons Michael Hirschberg (Darlene), Alex Hirschberg & Kerry Hirschberg and their families. A Memorial Service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 17, 2019, at North Country Reform Temple, 86 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11542. The family requests that any remembrances be made in the form of a contribution to the Choir Fund at North Country Reform Temple.
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2019
