STORY - Ruth I., of Huntington, on July 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Harold, an ordained minister, to whom she was married in 1954. Loving mother of Paul and Sharon Story. Chrerished grandmother to Kevin, Alex, Melody, Logan, Richie, Anna, Jonathon, Taylor, Julie and great-grandmother to Evie and Max. Born on Sept. 16, 1930 in East Orange, NJ. Graduated in 1955 from Bloomfield College in NJ. Retired as a Document Processor - Proofreader from Northrop Grumman, Bethpage, NY in 1995. A longtime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Huntington Station, NY, she served as an elder on session and sang with the choir. Her beautiful soprano voice is amongst the angles now. Service today 7-9pm at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New york Ave. Huntington Station. Graveside service at the Rural Hill cemetery, Whitehouse, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of her brother Alan. www.jacobsenfuneralhome.com