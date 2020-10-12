HILL Ruth M. of West Babylon, passed away on October 9, 2020. Born on November 16, 1937 to Edward and Mary Painter of Riverhead, NY. Beloved wife of William (Bill), who preceded her in death on April 9, 2020. Cherished mother of Kathy (Bob), Ellen (Peter), Kevin (Leslie), Michael (deceased), Brian (Laurie) and James (Anna). Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Ann Hilbert of Babylon, NY and Mary Jane Kliewer (deceased). Ruth was the aunt of many nieces and nephews and a dear friend to those too numerous to count.Ruth graduated from St. Rose College in Albany, NY in 1960 and began her teaching career shortly after in the Deer Park School District. She married Bill in 1962 and returned to teaching in 1982 after earning a Master's Degree in Special Education at Adelphi Uni-versity, all while raising her family. She retired from teaching at West Babylon High School in 2002. An active community member, Ruth was a founder and 30-year president of The West Babylon Beautification Society and was past president of Pilot Club International Babylon Chapter. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church for over 50 years where she was a lecturer, a religious ed teacher, a soccer coach and served many ministries including Pre-Cana, Rainbows and Parish Outreach. She was a beloved tutor for 13 years at the Opening Word literacy program in Wyandanch. A lover of the written word, Ruth was an integral member of the grassroots community group who sought to build the West Babylon Library. Funeral entrusted to Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St Babylon, NY 11702. Visitation Monday October 12th at 2:00PM to 4:30PM and 7:00PM to 9:30PM. Mass Tuesday October 13th at 10:00AM at Our Lady Of Grace Church in West Babylon. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ruth's name to OLOG Parish Outreach, 666 Albin Ave West Babylon, NY 11704.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store