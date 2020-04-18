Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ool Notice
OOL - Ruth. On April 13th, following a brief struggle with COVID-19. Ruth was born 1926 in Switzerland to Oskar and Ida Meier Bogli. After coming to NY in 1948, she met the love of her life, Richard Ool, whom she married in 1967. Along with her daughters Doris (Steven) Tannenbaum and Linda (Ray) Keogh, the other loves of her life were her grandson David (Mayumi) Tannenbaum, granddaughters Stefanie (Chris) Begg, Katie (Jeff) Luciana and Jean (Len) Keogh-Domingo. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and sons-in-law, her four grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -