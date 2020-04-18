|
|
OOL - Ruth. On April 13th, following a brief struggle with COVID-19. Ruth was born 1926 in Switzerland to Oskar and Ida Meier Bogli. After coming to NY in 1948, she met the love of her life, Richard Ool, whom she married in 1967. Along with her daughters Doris (Steven) Tannenbaum and Linda (Ray) Keogh, the other loves of her life were her grandson David (Mayumi) Tannenbaum, granddaughters Stefanie (Chris) Begg, Katie (Jeff) Luciana and Jean (Len) Keogh-Domingo. She will be greatly missed by her daughters and sons-in-law, her four grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020