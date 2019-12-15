Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Calverton,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Shelby Levy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Shelby Levy Notice
LEVY - Ruth Shelby (Borak) of Stony Brook, LI, on December 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Earl S. Levy, and daughter of the late Mollie (Rosenblum) and Henry Borak. Loving mother of Jennie Ossentjuk (Eric), Melissa Knott (Rich) and Adam Levy (Yelena). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Brian, Erinn, Benjamin, Max, Allie, Elana, and Alexa and great granddaughter, Valerie. Friends may call at Bryant Funeral Home - 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket, NY. Family gathering Monday 9-10:30am at the funeral home with religious services at 10:30am with Rabbi Ronnie Kehati officiating. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers. Donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration, www.theaftd.org.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -