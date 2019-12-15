|
LEVY - Ruth Shelby (Borak) of Stony Brook, LI, on December 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Earl S. Levy, and daughter of the late Mollie (Rosenblum) and Henry Borak. Loving mother of Jennie Ossentjuk (Eric), Melissa Knott (Rich) and Adam Levy (Yelena). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Brian, Erinn, Benjamin, Max, Allie, Elana, and Alexa and great granddaughter, Valerie. Friends may call at Bryant Funeral Home - 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket, NY. Family gathering Monday 9-10:30am at the funeral home with religious services at 10:30am with Rabbi Ronnie Kehati officiating. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers. Donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration, www.theaftd.org.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019