Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Singer


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Singer Notice
SINGER - Ruth Eleanor passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Loving Wife of the late William. Eleanor is survived by her sons W. Douglas Singer (Dr. Susan Tierney Singer), and Dr. Wesley Singer (Carolyn Singer). Her grandchildren Kimberly Pence (Robert Pence lll), Wesley Singer Lt. USN, Allison Rusten (John Rusten), Chelsea Costello (Peter Costello), Lauren Singer and her great-grandchildren Emma and Robert Pence, and Eleanor Rusten. Visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, N.Y. 11040. Prayers at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Pt. Washington, NY. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now