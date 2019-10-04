|
SINGER - Ruth Eleanor passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Loving Wife of the late William. Eleanor is survived by her sons W. Douglas Singer (Dr. Susan Tierney Singer), and Dr. Wesley Singer (Carolyn Singer). Her grandchildren Kimberly Pence (Robert Pence lll), Wesley Singer Lt. USN, Allison Rusten (John Rusten), Chelsea Costello (Peter Costello), Lauren Singer and her great-grandchildren Emma and Robert Pence, and Eleanor Rusten. Visitation Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, N.Y. 11040. Prayers at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Pt. Washington, NY. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019