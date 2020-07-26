Ruth Van de Water

Van de Water - Ruth, of Farmingdale, LI at age 77 on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Reunited with her late husband and best friend William Van de Water (Deceased 12-1-2011). Devoted mother of Susan (Michael) McLaughlin and William (Susan) Van de Water. Cherished and proud grandmother of Kevin, Katelyn, Brian, Laura and Megan. She lived life simply, but gave unselfishly to her family and friends. She will be truly missed. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm www.chapeyfamily.com