Ruth Zahor

ZAHOR- Ruth V. of East Northport on October 15, 2020 at 94 years of age. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence Zahor. Beloved Mother of Richard (The Late Debra), Kathryn (Mack), Theresa, Daniel (Marina), Patricia. Grandmother of Lily, Brandon, Lucy, Kaitlin, Ivan, Dorothy, Natasha. Great Grandmother of Brandon, Jr., Kennleagh, Mabel, Ruthie. Visitation Monday from 4-8 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:00 am at St. Anthony Of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.