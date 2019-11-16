|
HUSSEY- Ruthanne of Sayville, NY (formerly of Brentwood), on November 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved mother of Katherine, Florence and Christine. Dear sister of Paula Breagy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her loving companions, her two dogs, Max and Annabel. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30PM and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home lnc., 172 Main St., Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, 10AM Monday, St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville, NY. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019