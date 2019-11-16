Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
HUSSEY- Ruthanne of Sayville, NY (formerly of Brentwood), on November 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved mother of Katherine, Florence and Christine. Dear sister of Paula Breagy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and her loving companions, her two dogs, Max and Annabel. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30PM and 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home lnc., 172 Main St., Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, 10AM Monday, St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville, NY. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 16, 2019
