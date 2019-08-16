|
ZWARICO-Ruthanne, 92, long- time resident of Valley Stream, died after several years of declining health. Widow of Feodor (Ted) Zwarico (d. 2005). Beloved mother of Mary Paul and Amy Zwarico Johnstone. Adored grandmother of Anne Lewandowski and Jay Johns-tone. Cherished mother-in-law of Bruce MacIntyre and John Johnstone. Funeral services Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:45 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church in Valley Stream. In lieu of flowers, donations to Valley Stream Historical Society, Northwell Health LIJ Valley Stream Hospital, Metropolitan Jewish Hospice Services. Arrangements entrusted to Joyce Bros. Funeral Home, Lynbrook, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019