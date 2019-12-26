Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Greene Notice
GREENE - Ryan P., of Bay Shore, NY, suddenly on December 23, 2019 at the age of 33. Cherished son of Tim and Patty. Loving brother of Kate (Matt). Also survived by his many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cremation private. Memorial visiting will be Friday 4-7pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Outreach, 400 Crooked Hill Rd. Brentwood, NY 11717. Overtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -