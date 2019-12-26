|
GREENE - Ryan P., of Bay Shore, NY, suddenly on December 23, 2019 at the age of 33. Cherished son of Tim and Patty. Loving brother of Kate (Matt). Also survived by his many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cremation private. Memorial visiting will be Friday 4-7pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Outreach, 400 Crooked Hill Rd. Brentwood, NY 11717. Overtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019