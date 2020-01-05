|
CONNELLY - Ryan Michael, born April 19, 1996 in Mineola NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. at the age of 23. He was a shining light in the lives of his parents, Eileen and Thomas, his brother Kevin and twin brother James. He lived with autism throughout his life but always had a joyous and pure view of the world. He was loved by all who came in contact with him including countless aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. He leaves behind a legacy of love he gave to us and an irreplaceable presence that made us all look at life in a more positive way. May God watch over him and give his survivors the strength to go forward honoring his legacy. Funeral Mass Thursday, January 9th, 11am at Holy Family RC Church, 9800 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, Fla 32256. In lieu of flowers please donate to the following Best Buddies, Autism Speaks, Chelsea Hutchison Foundation.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020