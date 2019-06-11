|
MILONE - Sabrina Audrey a resident of Garden City, NY on June 8, 2019. Adored daughter of Guy R. Milone, Jr and Christina (nee) Miller. Joyful & loving sister of Lily and Ava. Cherished granddaughter of Lorraine Milone and the beautiful Spirits that have gone before her. She was loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be Friday 3-8 p.m. at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. A Service will be held on Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the Garden City Community Church, 245 Stewart Avenue, Garden City, NY. (www.thegccc.org) In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: the Sabrina Milone Foundation at 100 Quentin Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 205, Garden City, NY 11530.
Published in Newsday from June 11 to June 13, 2019