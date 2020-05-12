Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Lopriore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Lopriore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Lopriore Notice
LOPRIORE - Sadie of Elmont passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes on May 8, 2020 at the age of 95. She grew up in Brooklyn and worked in her father's butcher and grocery store. It was there where Sadie met her beloved husband Michael who was the love of her life. They were married for 72 wonderful years. Sadie was a loving mother to her four children: Linda, Frank, Debra and Michele. She was adored by her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sadie devoted her life to the care of her family. She had many dear friends and was loved by everyone who knew her. Sadie will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -