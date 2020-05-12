|
|
LOPRIORE - Sadie of Elmont passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes on May 8, 2020 at the age of 95. She grew up in Brooklyn and worked in her father's butcher and grocery store. It was there where Sadie met her beloved husband Michael who was the love of her life. They were married for 72 wonderful years. Sadie was a loving mother to her four children: Linda, Frank, Debra and Michele. She was adored by her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sadie devoted her life to the care of her family. She had many dear friends and was loved by everyone who knew her. Sadie will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2020