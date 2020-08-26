1/1
SALVATORE ANTHONY GIRLARDI
GILARDI- Salvatore Anthony, 91, of Silver Springs, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday (Aug- ust 18th, 2020). He was born June 28th, 1929 to the late Pasquale Gilardi and Mildred Gilardi-Pasceri. Salvatore was a Korean War Veteran from 1950-1953 and worked as a highway inspector for the Town of Hempstead. He was a volunteer for the Baldwin Fire Department for 35 years where he held the title of Captain of H&L #2. Salvatore is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Diane Gilardi; two sons, Salvatore Gilardi Jr. (Patricia Gilardi) and Patrick Gilardi; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great- grandchildren. He was prede- ceased by his youngest son, Ralph Gilardi.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

