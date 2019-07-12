|
|
FONTANA - Salvatore, of Levittown on July 10, 2019. USMC/R, WWII Veteran. Served in Okinawa, China, Japan, Philippines, USS Wisconsin and as a Hawaiian Armed Services Police. Loving husband to Jean for 51 years. Caring father of Kim, Brett and Salee Jean. Involved grand-father to Jaclyn, Brett, Samantha, Ava Jean and the late Trevor George. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, (3 blks East of Wantagh Pkwy). Mass Monday 11 AM, St. Bernard RC Church. Interment St. John of Jerusalem Cemetery, Wantagh, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sal's memory are requested to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or the Salvation Army. salvationarmyhempstead.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019