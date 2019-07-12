Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard RC Church
Salvatore Fontana


1925 - 2019
Salvatore Fontana Notice
FONTANA - Salvatore, of Levittown on July 10, 2019. USMC/R, WWII Veteran. Served in Okinawa, China, Japan, Philippines, USS Wisconsin and as a Hawaiian Armed Services Police. Loving husband to Jean for 51 years. Caring father of Kim, Brett and Salee Jean. Involved grand-father to Jaclyn, Brett, Samantha, Ava Jean and the late Trevor George. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, (3 blks East of Wantagh Pkwy). Mass Monday 11 AM, St. Bernard RC Church. Interment St. John of Jerusalem Cemetery, Wantagh, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sal's memory are requested to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or the Salvation Army. salvationarmyhempstead.com
Published in Newsday on July 12, 2019
