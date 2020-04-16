|
GIORDANO - Salvatore J., 81 passed away on August 12, 2020 in Port Washington, New York. Sal was born on July 31, 1938 in New York City to Mario and Margaret Giordano. Sal was a proud member of the United States Military, serving in the Army. He was self employed for 35 years as a house painter. Sal was respected and admired by all he encountered. He took great pride in caring for his family. Sal raised his family in Albertson, NY with his wife of 51 years, Marion. Later Sal and Marion settled in Port Washington, NY. Sal's pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling, dancing with Marion, gardening, watching a ball-game and spending time with his friends and family. Sal was predeceased by his wife Marion (Cavaliere). He leaves to cherish his memory his brother John (Theresa) Giordano, daughters Laura (Thomas) Granath, Lisa Giordano, Kristi (Nicholas) Casesa. Grandchildren Chris (Jeanette), Peter, Ashley, Marie, Megan, and Ava. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friend. Sal was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, he was truly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at Holy Rood Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to CCMC, in memo Billy Fischer Pediatric Cancer Research Fund... at Cohen Children's Medical Center, 5 Locust Lane, Upper Brookville, NY 11545, would be appreciated
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020