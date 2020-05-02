Home

Salvatore Joseph Guadagna

Salvatore Joseph Guadagna Notice
GUADAGNA - Salvatore Joseph, 90, Northport NY, on April 28th 2020 due to complications of Covid-19 predeceased by wife Dolores, loving father of Elise Quinn (Robert), Robert Guadagna, Andrea Kenedy (John), Gina Weber (John), Anthony Guadagna (Mabel); Dear brother of Carrie Guadagna; Cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 12. Arrangements entrusted to Brueggemann Funeral Home East Northport. Private Burial at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale with a Memorial Mass at a later date at St. Pius V, Oyster Bay.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020
