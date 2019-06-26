Newsday Notices
|
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
Salvatore JULIAN


Salvatore JULIAN
1924 - 2019
Salvatore JULIAN Notice
JULIAN - Salvatore of Wan-tagh, NY on June 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Delphine. Loving father of Robert, Salvatore (Anna), and Delphine (Steve). Proud WWII US Army Air Corps Veteran. Dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, and the Loyal Order of Moose. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:15 am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
