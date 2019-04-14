Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blileys-Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blileys-Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Leone

Notice Condolences Flowers

Salvatore Leone Notice
LEONE - Salvatore "Sal" 99, of Richmond, formerly of Brentwood, NY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He has reunited with his beloved wife of 69 years, Gussie Leone, who passed March, 29, 2019. Sal always attributed his longevity to his loving wife, the grace of God, and a glass of wine. He is survived by his four sons, Ray Leone, Gene Leone (Noreen), Michael Leone (Judy) and Ron Leone (Tom); sister-in-law, Helen Norcott (John) and their daughter, Jenna (John); 7 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Kurt), Eric, Christina (Blake), Lisa (Steve), Caroline, Dominic and Kevin and his 3 great-grand-children, KJ, Chloe and Lincoln. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Blileys-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.