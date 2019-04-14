|
LEONE - Salvatore "Sal" 99, of Richmond, formerly of Brentwood, NY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He has reunited with his beloved wife of 69 years, Gussie Leone, who passed March, 29, 2019. Sal always attributed his longevity to his loving wife, the grace of God, and a glass of wine. He is survived by his four sons, Ray Leone, Gene Leone (Noreen), Michael Leone (Judy) and Ron Leone (Tom); sister-in-law, Helen Norcott (John) and their daughter, Jenna (John); 7 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Kurt), Eric, Christina (Blake), Lisa (Steve), Caroline, Dominic and Kevin and his 3 great-grand-children, KJ, Chloe and Lincoln. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Blileys-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to .
