MENNITI - Salvatore L. of East Meadow, NY on December 23, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Antoinette. Loving father of Lisa, Cynthia Connors (James), and Sal (Aliza). Cherished grandfather of Terrence, Maria, Nicholas, Gina, Sophia, and Dominic. Visiting hours are Thursday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd., East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, 9:45am, St. Raphael RC Church, East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to stjude.org or 800-822-6344. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 24, 2019