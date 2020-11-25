SERPE - Salvatore beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator and coach died peacefully at home on November 23, 2020. He was born in June of 1933, he was 87. Salvatore married Julia, his childhood sweetheart on January 18, 1958. They met in Brooklyn, in first grade and their friendship lasted a lifetime. Salvatore had a distinguished career at Great Neck South High School, teaching for 38 years. He proudly held the position as their head varsity football coach for 32 years. He also coached varsity baseball during his tenure. Sal was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Beloved husband of Julia, loving father of Thomas (Linda) and Richard (Patricia), grandfather of Richard, Robert, Bridget, Daniel, James (Anne) and the late Jessica. Reposing at The Massapequa Funeral Home, North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Friday November 27th, 3:00PM to 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday November 28th at 10:30AM at St. Pius X RC Church in Plainview. The burial is Monday at Calverton National Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store