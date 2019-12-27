|
AVATI - Sam, Hicksville, NY on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Loving husband and father of three children, five granddaughters and a great grandson, passed away at the age of 87. He was born in Greensburg PA, joined the Air Force at the age of 18 and was a Plane Captain in the Korean War. He came back to Long Island and pursued a long career at Grumman that included the production of the LM that put man on the moon. He married Joanne Silvestrone June 23, 1957. He will be in our hearts forever.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 27, 2019